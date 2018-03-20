Coolest wedding venues
Lydia Culp
Coolest wedding destinations
Looking for a special place to tie the knot? We've rounded up unique and beautiful wedding venues that will have you ready to say "I do."
(iStock)
Bella Vista, Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Say your vows while overlooking the Rocky Mountain valley with up to 200 of your closest friends and family. Bella Vista
doesn't just provide breathtaking views, but also lodging onsite, flexibility of vendors, and concierge services like yoga and babysitting. Providing exclusive estate use during the party's stay, Bella Vista gives the families a unique opportunity to bond and relax before the big day.
(JMGant Photography)
Race + Religious, New Orleans
Built in 1836 and standing along the Lower Garden District riverfront, Race + Religious
is a venue providing a glimpse into historic Louisiana. Give your guests an unforgettabe experience with what was once voted one of the world's coolest rental homes
. The venue is comprised of three houses and a courtyard, spanning 4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.
(Shelly Anderson Photography)
Adler Planetarium, Chicago
For a wedding that's out of this world, book any one of the Adler Planetarium's
four unique rental spaces. The sky theater (left) gives couples a wedding under the stars, and features a domed ceiling and space for up to 400 guests. The skyline terrace (right) is perfect for an open air ceremony and cocktail hour.
(Courtesy of the Adler Planetarium)
Malibu Rocky Oaks, Malibu
Nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, Maliby Rocky Oaks Vineyard
is the epitome of scenic rusticity. After a one-of-a-kind ceremony on the stone helipad, the special day and breathtaking views can continue at a poolside reception.
(Jeremy Chou and Berlanti with the Elegant Ninjas)
Tribeca Rooftop, New York
This romantic rooftop
venue offers a 360-degree view of the New York skyline, overlooking historic Tribeca, downtown and the Hudson River. Wedding packages also come equipped with a wedding planning team, so couples can enjoy a stress-free day.
(Vanessa Joy/VanessaJoy.com)
Castle Farms, Charlevoix, Mich.
Castle Farms
is the perfect venue for a couple in pursuit of a classic wedding. Giving couples the royal treatment, the venue provides wedding basics and assists in finding local vendors to suit the couple's unique tastes and needs.
(Beth Joy Photography)
TreeHouse Point, Fall City, Wash.
TreeHouse Point's
"fairytale" forest is the perfect nook for a free spirit's wedding getaway. With lodging onsite for 18 guests and various elopement packages, the venue offers a diverse range of romantic possibilities.
(Adam Crowley Images, www.adamcrowley.com)
Rosescliff, Newport, R.I.
This iconic mansion is where history and luxury meet. Rosecliff
offers couples space on a beautiful lawn overlooking the ocean, and an elegant ballroom for the reception. Completed in 1902, the mansion has long been a site for entertaining, and your wedding day will be no exception.
(The Preservation Society of Newport County)
The Great House at The Crane Castle, Ipswich, Mass.
The Great House at The Crane Estate is an elegant venue for a classic New England Wedding: For the ceremony, the venue offers an expansive lawn overlooking the Grand Allée all the way out to the Atlantic Ocean.
(CE Brass Tacks Photography)
