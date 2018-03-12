Wendy's most outrageous Twitter comebacks
For Wendy’s, quality isn’t just in the recipe- it’s in the Tweet.
Lydia Culp
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Frozen, not fresh
When McDonald’s announced
they would soon serve fresh beef quarter-pounders, Wendy’s fired back
, reminding customers the rest of McDonald's beef is still frozen.
(Twitter)
frozen,-not-fresh
Frozen feed
When the Super Bowl broadcast was interrupted
for 30 seconds, Wendy’s took the opportunity to blame McDonalds for freezing the game.
(Twitter)
frozen-feed
Unimpressed
More than innocently clarifying, Wendy’s just had to tell the whole Twitter world that McDonald’s changes would not impress them
.
(Twitter)
unimpressed
Tweets as broken as their ice cream machine
Taking any opportunity to roast
their fast food rival, Wendy’s capitalized on a McDonald’s Twitter error to emphasize its other flaws.
(Twitter)
tweets-as-broken-as-their-ice-cream-machine
Roasting their rival's customers
Wendy’s couldn’t let this fast food hack
pass as a success if there were golden arches involved.
(Twitter)
roasting-their-rival's-customers
Taking home the W
(Twitter)
taking-home-the-w
Don't mess with Wendy's
(Twitter)
don't-mess-with-wendy's
Roaster, never roasted
The restaurant slyly side-steps any roasts by turning them into compliments
.
(Twitter)
roaster,-never-roasted