Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Fast Food

Wendy's most outrageous Twitter comebacks
For Wendy’s, quality isn’t just in the recipe- it’s in the Tweet.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Frozen, not fresh

When McDonald’s announced they would soon serve fresh beef quarter-pounders, Wendy’s fired back, reminding customers the rest of McDonald's beef is still frozen.
(Twitter)

Frozen feed

When the Super Bowl broadcast was interrupted for 30 seconds, Wendy’s took the opportunity to blame McDonalds for freezing the game.
(Twitter)

Unimpressed

More than innocently clarifying, Wendy’s just had to tell the whole Twitter world that McDonald’s changes would not impress them.
(Twitter)

Tweets as broken as their ice cream machine

Taking any opportunity to roast their fast food rival, Wendy’s capitalized on a McDonald’s Twitter error to emphasize its other flaws.  
(Twitter)

Roasting their rival's customers

Wendy’s couldn’t let this fast food hack pass as a success if there were golden arches involved.
(Twitter)

Taking home the W

Not missing a beat, Wendy's couldn't pass up the opportunity to remind the Twitter world that winning is in its name.
(Twitter)

Don't mess with Wendy's

This Twitter user had to delete his tweets after Wendy's savage comebacks
(Twitter)

Roaster, never roasted

The restaurant slyly side-steps any roasts by turning them into compliments
(Twitter)

Wendy's most outrageous Twitter comebacks

For Wendy’s, quality isn’t just in the recipe- it’s in the Tweet.

More From Our Sponsors