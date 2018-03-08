Weddings with the craziest photo shoots
These couples' unique ideas made their weddings, and pictures, unforgettable.
Lydia Culp
Under the Sea
Lauren and Gary Dongray
met on the dating site Plenty of Fish, so keeping with the theme, the two decided to tie the knot under the sea. The couple got married at Manchester's Sea Life Aquarium in a tank with stingrays, sharks, and other sea creatures.
(SWNS)
Celebrating Love at Target
Michael Delvalle and Isabella Sablan
headed to their local Target for their post-ceremony wedding photos. They spent so much time at Target while dating, they decided it was the perfect place to archive their love with a wedding photoshoot.
(Evan R. Photography)
A Gym Fit for Love
Joe Keith and Stephanie Hughes
met and fell in love at Planet Fitness, so they saw no way they could leave it out of their wedding day. The couple tied the knot there and stuck around for their photoshoot, too. A Planet Fitness employee even officiated the ceremony.
(AP)
Puppy Love
Kathryn and Brad Ziemer
ditched the bouquets and gave the wedding party puppies. The couple hoped this would raise awareness for Secondhand Hounds, a nonprofit that rescues dogs from high-kill shelters.
(Alicia Faye Photography, LLC)
A Classic Shoot Turned Epic
Newlyweds Ross Cohen and Blair Delson
didn't plan on having an epic wedding photoshoot, but it turned out to be just that. When the couple and their photographer were shooting in Philadelphia's most romantic spots, the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride came rolling right through their shoot. They didn't leave, but decided to seize the opportunity for a unique photo bomb.
(Joseph Gidjunis/JPG Photography via AP (The Associated Press))
