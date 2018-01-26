The S.S. United States, Then and Now
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
The S.S. United States carried more than 1.5 million passengers across the Atlantic, including presidents and celebrities, before retiring in 1969.
(SS United States Conservancy)
the-s.s.-united-states-carried-more-than-1.5-million-passengers-across-the-atlantic,-including-presidents-and-celebrities,-before-retiring-in-1969.
The liner now sits, rusting away, in a shipyard in Philadelphia.
(Associated Press)
the-liner-now-sits,-rusting-away,-in-a-shipyard-in-philadelphia.-
The bar was once a gleaming lounge for passengers.
(Library of Congress)
the-bar-was-once-a-gleaming-lounge-for-passengers.
The ship's barroom is currently in disrepair.
the-ship's-barroom-is-currently-in-disrepair.
The crow's nest is seen during the ship's heyday.
(Fox Movietone News)
the-crow's-nest-is-seen-during-the-ship's-heyday.
The ship, while in disrepair, isn't beyond restoring, argues a conservancy group.
(SS United States )
the-ship,-while-in-disrepair,-isn't-beyond-restoring,-argues-a-conservancy-group.
The dining area was once a colorful, inviting space.
(SS United States Conservancy)
the-dining-area-was-once-a-colorful,-inviting-space.
The area has since been stripped of its ornate decorations.
(SS United States Conservancy)
the-area-has-since-been-stripped-of-its-ornate-decorations.
The liner's exterior is seen as it appeared during the ship's tenure.
(SS United States Conservancy)
the-liner's-exterior-is-seen-as-it-appeared-during-the-ship's-tenure.
Today, the rusty liner is stored at a shipyard at a cost of $60,000 per month.
today,-the-rusty-liner-is-stored-at-a-shipyard-at-a-cost-of-$60,000-per-month.
The S.S. United States housed a theater, among other leisure and recreational spaces.
(SS United States Conservancy)
the-s.s.-united-states-housed-a-theater,-among-other-leisure-and-recreational-spaces.
The same room looks much different today.
the-same-room-looks-much-different-today.
A small pool is shown as it appeared near the end of the ship's run.
(SS United States )
a-small-pool-is-shown-as-it-appeared-near-the-end-of-the-ship's-run.
The pool area, today, is much less inviting.
(SS United States )
the-pool-area,-today,-is-much-less-inviting.
The promenade is photographed as it appeared in the ship's day.
(SS United States Conservancy )
the-promenade-is-photographed-as-it-appeared-in-the-ship's-day.
The same promenade, stripped of its deck chairs, looks much different.
the-same-promenade,-stripped-of-its-deck-chairs,-looks-much-different.
The ship's deck hosted lively games of shuffleboard.
(SS United States Conservancy)
the-ship's-deck-hosted-lively-games-of-shuffleboard.
The faint traces of the shuffleboard court can still be seen today.
the-faint-traces-of-the-shuffleboard-court-can-still-be-seen-today.
This room, which housed a lounge, is now empty.
this-room,-which-housed-a-lounge,-is-now-empty.
The lounge is seen as it appeared in the '50s.
(SS United States Conservancy)
the-lounge-is-seen-as-it-appeared-in-the-'50s.