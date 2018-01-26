The S.S. United States, Then and Now

Fox News
The S.S. United States carried more than 1.5 million passengers across the Atlantic, including presidents and celebrities, before retiring in 1969.

(SS United States Conservancy)

The liner now sits, rusting away, in a shipyard in Philadelphia.

(Associated Press)

The bar was once a gleaming lounge for passengers.

(Library of Congress)

The ship's barroom is currently in disrepair.

The crow's nest is seen during the ship's heyday.

(Fox Movietone News)

The ship, while in disrepair, isn't beyond restoring, argues a conservancy group.

(SS United States )

The dining area was once a colorful, inviting space.

(SS United States Conservancy)

The area has since been stripped of its ornate decorations.

(SS United States Conservancy)

The liner's exterior is seen as it appeared during the ship's tenure.

(SS United States Conservancy)

Today, the rusty liner is stored at a shipyard at a cost of $60,000 per month.

The S.S. United States housed a theater, among other leisure and recreational spaces.

(SS United States Conservancy)

The same room looks much different today.

A small pool is shown as it appeared near the end of the ship's run.

(SS United States )

The pool area, today, is much less inviting.

(SS United States )

The promenade is photographed as it appeared in the ship's day.

(SS United States Conservancy )

The same promenade, stripped of its deck chairs, looks much different.

The ship's deck hosted lively games of shuffleboard.

(SS United States Conservancy)

The faint traces of the shuffleboard court can still be seen today.

This room, which housed a lounge, is now empty.

The lounge is seen as it appeared in the '50s.

(SS United States Conservancy)

