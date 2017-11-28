Fox News
Photos: A White House Christmas
First lady Melania Trump decorates the White House for Christmas with the theme "Time-Honored Traditions."
First lady Melania Trump walks along the East Colonnade of the White House, which has been decorated with the theme "Time-Honored Traditions."

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

First lady Melania Trump watches as ballerinas perform a piece from "The Nutcracker" among the holiday decorations at the White House.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

First Lady Melania Trump tours the holiday decorations at the White House in Washington on Nov. 27.

(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst )

Christmas decor adorns Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington.

(Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

First lady Melania Trump tosses an ornament to a child as she visits with children in the East Room of the White House, Monday

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

First lady Melania Trump is greeted by children in the East Room of the White House on Monday, Nov. 27.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Christmas decor adorns the Red Room of the White House.

(Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Melania Trump greets schoolchildren as she tours holiday decorations at the White House.

(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

A gingerbread White House is seen on display in the State Dining Room of the White House.

(Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

First lady Melania Trump visits with children in the East Wing on Monday.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

First lady Melania Trump walks along the White House's East Colonnade, which has been decorated in white branches for Christmas.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

