Photos: A White House Christmas
First lady Melania Trump decorates the White House for Christmas with the theme "Time-Honored Traditions."
First lady Melania Trump walks along the East Colonnade of the White House, which has been decorated with the theme "Time-Honored Traditions."
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump watches as ballerinas perform a piece from "The Nutcracker" among the holiday decorations at the White House.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First Lady Melania Trump tours the holiday decorations at the White House in Washington on Nov. 27.
(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst )
Christmas decor adorns Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington.
(Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
First lady Melania Trump tosses an ornament to a child as she visits with children in the East Room of the White House, Monday
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by children in the East Room of the White House on Monday, Nov. 27.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Christmas decor adorns the Red Room of the White House.
(Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
Melania Trump greets schoolchildren as she tours holiday decorations at the White House.
(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
A gingerbread White House is seen on display in the State Dining Room of the White House.
(Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
First lady Melania Trump visits with children in the East Wing on Monday.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump walks along the White House's East Colonnade, which has been decorated in white branches for Christmas.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
