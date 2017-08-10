FEAST your eyes on the most outlandish pooches you are ever likely to spot courtesy of America's most extreme dog grooming competitions.

Pet photographer, Ren Netherland (56), from Clearwater, Florida, US, devoted the past 20-years to documenting the extreme dog grooming phenomenon for prizes of over £4,200 that has swept America.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

A dog from Wilmington, Ohio. (Ren Netherland / Animal Photography / mediadrumworld.com)

A dog from Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ren Netherland / Animal Photography / mediadrumworld.com)

A dog from Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Ren Netherland / Animal Photography / mediadrumworld.com)

A dog from Pasadena, California. (Ren Netherland / Animal Photography / mediadrumworld.com)

A dog from Atlanta, Georgia. (Ren Netherland / Animal Photography / mediadrumworld.com)

A dog from Secaucus, New Jersey. (Ren Netherland / Animal Photography / mediadrumworld.com)

A dog from Sturbridge, Massachusetts. (Ren Netherland / Animal Photography / mediadrumworld.com)

A dog from Atlanta, Georgia. (Ren Netherland / Animal Photography / mediadrumworld.com)