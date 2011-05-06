Fox News
A Mother Lost Too Soon
She had a Sophia Loren-style beauty, and a penchant for Lucy Ricardo-style antics. 
mami young

A photograph of Mami taken by Papi at his photography studio in Old Havana around 1950. 

Liz in NYC

My brother, Joe, Mami and Papi in New York City. 

mami holding baby

Mami holding me in our Bronx apartment.

Liz mom with stroller

Mami and I in the Bronx, where she and Papi settled after arriving from Havana.

cake with brother

My first birthday. My brother, Joe, looks on.

birthday cake

Mami always went all out on our birthdays. Here I was turning 3.

mami in pool

Mami and I in a Miami Beach hotel pool.

chubby liz in pool

Mami and I on another Miami vacation. 

Mami at the park

Mami, left, me and my aunt, Amada, my mother's younger sister, during a vacation in Miami, which was home to the largest Cuban exile population.

