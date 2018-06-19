Receptionist sings 'At Last' over intercom on last day of school, goes viral

Students aren’t the only ones itching for summer break, as evidenced by one North Carolina high school receptionist’s stunning rendition of “At Last” over the intercom that has gone viral.

While Regina Ballard, longtime front desk receptionist at North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton, adores her job, she’s ready to embrace some well-deserved time off, Fox 5 reports.

“I love my job, y'all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands & family, sooo...here it is...At Last!!!” the 57-year-old wrote on Facebook of the footage on June 13, on her last day in the office for the school year.

“That's it. It's 3 o'clock, y'all. At 3:15, it's official,” she croons into a corded telephone on the school’s intercom system, before cranking up an instrumental version of the timeless tune on her computer.

“At last, summer break has come along” Ballard sings, taking her own twist on Etta James’ 1960 hit, and hitting every note with ease.

In the days since, the clip has been viewed nearly 975,000 times, with 16,000 shares and hundreds of positive comments. Ballard said she is “blown away” by the attention her silly stunt has received, USA Today reports. Deliberately selecting a quieter day in the office to belt out her song, Ballard reports that about half her co-workers were in the building on the optional day of school, as graduation happened last week.

"I was just having fun and steering us all into the summer break with a smile,” Ballard later told ABC News. “I just could never have expected this. My youngest daughter said, “You are up to this many views.” And I said, “Seriously?”

"We don't get enough opportunities in the days to spread smiles so I'm happy about that for sure," she added.

Ballard further divulged that she sings in church and has no plans at the moment for a recording contract. She said she is just looking forward to a vacation in Orlando, Fla., with her family before returning to the school she loves in August.

