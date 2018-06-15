8 last-minute Father's Day gift ideas that won't seem so 'last-minute'

Look at you. You should be disgusted with yourself, you know that? Father's Day is this Sunday, and you still haven't bought a gift for the man who brought you into this world. Tsk tsk tsk!

But alright, what's done is done (or in this case, what's not done remains not done). You're still going to need to get something for dad, and it can't look like you slapped it together on the way to his house.

Lucky for you, we've got a few last-minute gift ideas that pop will love. Plus, it might actually look like you put some thought and effort into picking them out, despite buying them only days in advance.

Check them out below, you forgetful little punk!

Tickets to a sporting event

If your father is into sports, now's your chance to treat him to a game. Most retailers let you buy tickets online and print them out at home, so you can slap them into a card, hand it off to dad, and work out the rest of the details — like transportation or tailgating plans — later on. (Reuters)

Concert tickets

Sports might not be dad's thing, but what about live music? Summer is the season for big concert tours, and 2018 offers plenty to choose from. Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, Journey, Cheap Trick and Lynyrd Skynyrd are just some of the acts making their way across the country. Find out if they're coming to a venue near you and grab some seats for you and pops. (Reuters)

Food

If dad already has everything he needs, he'll always appreciate food. Surprise him with a homemade dessert, or order up a whole barbecue feast and bring it to his house. If it's not too late, you can also try booking a table at his favorite restaurant or steakhouse. And, if it is too late, print him out a generous gift certificate from a fancier restaurant and let him choose when he'd like to go. (Reuters)

Shaving supplies

We don't know your father, but we're guessing his face grows hair. And you can bet he's sick and tired of buying expensive razors to shave it all off. Dollar Shave Club, The Art of Shaving, and even Gilette offer monthly subscription services that can take care of all that dirty work for dad, and deliver high-quality razors (and other shaving needs) straight to his door.

A massage

Dad gets stressed out just like the rest of us, and what he needs is a proper massage to beat those knots out of his aching back. This year, find a local spa that offers gift certificates and buy your father a nice rub-down, preferably at a place that also has a steamy sauna to relax in beforehand.

Lottery subscriptions

Ever since you can remember, your father has played the same lottery numbers: your birthday, your mom's birthday, your siblings' birthdays, and his old jersey number from back when he claims to have played some sort of sport in high school. On Father's Day, surprise him by buying a year's worth of those tickets in advance. Several states offer subscriptions which you fill out (and also pay for) online. Plus, if dad wins big, he'll probably share. (Reuters)

Booze

Is there a liquor store on the way to your father's house? Good. Grab him a bottle of the good stuff — the kind of booze he won't buy for himself. (It's also worth asking the clerks if they sell gift bags or bows.) (Reuters)

Gift Cards

Gift cards are polarizing. Some people embrace the opportunity to spend somebody else's money at a specific store; others would rather have the cash. We don't know how your dad feels about this kind of stuff, but if he likes to try new things, give him a multitude of gift cards to places he might like. A coffee shop, a restaurant, a hardware store, iTunes, an electronics boutique — the possibilities are endless. Bonus points if you have time to shove them all into a new gift-card wallet that he can keep in his glove box. (Reuters)