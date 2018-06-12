Texas man's 28-pound 'monster' Bigmouth Buffalo catch could break state record

A Texas man’s 28-pound Bigmouth Buffalo may break the state record, wildlife officials said Monday.

Joel Langston of Dean, Texas caught the “monster” fish at Lake Arrowhead, Lake Arrowhead State Park confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday.

The Angler Recognition Program with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will first have to verify Langston’s catch as the new state record before it can officially become so. Local news station KFDX reported that an application has been submitted to the department.

The current record was set in 1999 when a woman caught a roughly 21-pound Bigmouth Buffalo, according to KFDX.