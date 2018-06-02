Louis Vuitton reportedly hired a shaman to stop rain before fashion show

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton hired a shaman to prevent rain from marring the brand’s recent over-the-top show in the south of France.

Sources tell Page Six that while the guru had also been hired to tame the weather at previous shows around the world, skeptical execs at parent company LVMH had recently axed the jet-setting holy man from the budget.

But when a downpour unfashionably soaked an outdoor Dior show last week in Chantilly, France, the shaman was back on the payroll for Louis Vuitton’s fashion show at the Fondation Maeght, near Antibes, this week.

Top stylist Kate Young posted as part of a fashion diary for Vogue.com for the Louis Vuitton resort show: “Vuitton hired a shaman to stave off the rain and apparently all his work succeeded (kissing trees, or so I heard), because it didn’t rain until after the show finished!”

Harper’s Bazaar reported of the show, “The unidentified shaman also commanded the weather at LV’s Cruise shows in Rio and Kyoto.” But insiders further tell Page Six that after the aforementioned Rio de Janeiro show last year at the Niterói museum, LVMH brass cut the big kahuna loose.

“They used the shaman in Rio,” said a source, to ward off any potential bad weather, but then “the executives thought it was dumb” and gave the cosmic weatherman a pink slip.

Then last week, the Dior show was deluged when, according to WWD, “a heavy rainstorm broke moments before the start of the show, dousing the models as they made their way around the semi-open venue.”

Page Six sources say that’s when LVMH decided to bring back the shaman to the Louis Vuitton show — and the plan seemed to work, keeping rain away until the catwalk was cleared. Guests who stayed dry thanks to the mystical intervention included Emma Stone, Léa Seydoux, Ruth Negga and Sienna Miller. Reps did not immediately comment.

