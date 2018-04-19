Cooking with Friends: Melissa Francis' spiced chicken and sparkling white sangria

When she's not co-hosting 'After the Bell' on Fox Business, she's a busy mom of three trying to get dinner on the table - Melissa Francis found an awesome way to get her family excited about eating healthy with virtually no effort. See how she incorporates her family's favorite spice mix into her spiced chicken.

SPICED CHICKEN

INGREDIENTS:

Boneless skinless chicken breasts (already trimmed)

Columbia all-purpose seasoning (can also use McCormick Taco Seasoning or Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning)

Vegetables of your choice

1 cup of chicken broth for every two chicken breasts

INSTRUCTIONS:

STEP 1: Cover chicken breasts liberally on both sides with your family’s favorite spices

STEP 2: Place the seasons chicken breasts into a multi-purpose cooker or steamer

STEP 3: Add any and all vegetables you like

STEP4: Add a cup of chicken broth for every two breasts of chicken

STEP 5: Close the lid and make sure you are steaming the chicken, rather than slow cooking – lid must be sealed

STEP 6: Set the timer on the cooker for 15 minutes

STEP 7: When you’re ready to eat, let off the steam, and serve

STEP 8: Watch your family salivate, gorge, and then celebrate your excellence!

SANGRIA DE CAVA (SPARKLING WINE SANGRIA)

INGREDIENTS:

1 375 ml bottle of Cava (or any sparkling wine)

¼ ounce Torres 5 Brandy (or any Spanish brandy)

¼ ounce Gran Torres Liqueur (or any orange liqueur)

Splash of lemon-lime soda

1 orange

1 lime

Cherries for garnish

Simple syrup*

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cut orange and lime in half. Fill large pitcher with ice and combine the wine, brandy, liqueur, lemon-lime soda, the juice of half of an orange and the juice of half a lime. Stir. Add simple syrup to obtain desired sweetness. Slice remaining orange and lime into thin slices. Garnish glasses with orange, lime and cherry. Enjoy!

*To make simple syrup, combine one part water to one part sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Chill before use. Serves 4.

