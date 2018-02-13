Cops rush to stop out-of-control BMW SUV after gas pedal gets stuck

A driver traveled nearly 50 miles with a stuck gas pedal, speeding on the interstate as he desperately called for help, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Joseph Cooper couldn’t get his BMW X5 to slow down or stop after he got on I-95 in Martin County, WPTV reports.

He frantically called 911, telling dispatchers he needed traffic assistance on the highway as his vehicle reached speeds of 100 miles an hour.

“I think my gas pedal is stuck on my car and I’m on I-95,” Cooper said in the 911 call. He could be yelling, “Get out of the way!” to other drivers as his car barreled north.

Cooper, 28, stayed on the phone, keeping dispatchers updated with each mile marker he passed. Eventually, troopers were able to get ahead of him and clear traffic on the road.

“You have no idea why it could be stuck?” the dispatcher asked. “No ma’am, I do not,” Cooper responded.

“Are you able to get your vehicle in neutral?” the dispatcher asked. Cooper replied, “No.”

The dispatcher asked if he tried the emergency brakes, to which Cooper responded, “Ma’am, I’m not going to do that at 100 MPH, I’m sorry.”

Troopers had to throw three stop sticks to deflate the SUV’s tires. Once Cooper’s car was running on its rims, FHP used a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Cooper was later taken to the hospital with chest pains.

