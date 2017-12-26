Lewis Hamilton slammed for shaming nephew over princess dress

Fans aren’t pleased with Lewis Hamilton after he appears to have criticized his nephew for wearing a princess dress.

In a since-deleted Snapchat video, the Formula One driver called out the young boy for not following gender norms.

“I’m so sad right now. Look at my nephew,” Hamilton, 32, said. “Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?

“Boys don’t wear princess dresses!” Hamilton shouted.

Even though the video is no longer available, it still managed to circulate around social media, sparking major backlash.

“I hope @LewisHamilton properly thinks and apologises to his nephew for that video. Thinks about why it is so horrible, and considers donating to a charity which supports LGBT youth,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Jesus, how insecure can a person get about his gender and sexuality?” commented another. “Why shouldn’t boys wear princess dresses? You’re fine with girls dressing like pirates… do you just think there’s something wrong with being like a woman?”

Hamilton’s rep didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment, nor has he addressed the controversy on social media.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.