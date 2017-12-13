Candace Cameron Bure says this Christmas tradition is her favorite

When it comes to Christmas, Candace Cameron Bure is pretty much the queen. Or at least that’s how she described herself in an interview with Fox News.

The “Fuller House” actress is a familiar face on the Hallmark Channel, where she can be seen in multiple Christmas movies throughout the holiday season, like this year's "Switched at Christmas." And when she isn’t busy starring on our TV screens, Cameron Bure is with her husband Val and their three kids celebrating a few traditions of their own.

“We sing a lot of Christmas carols in our house, the kids write letters to Santa still, we bake cookies for him and put out carrots for the reindeer,” Cameron Bure said.

The family of five also enjoys time spent around the dinner table savoring delicious meals made by Val, the main cook in the Bure house.

“My husband makes a great Christmas Eve dinner. He makes beef Wellington and pulls out a great bottle of wine. And usually my parents come over.”

On Christmas morning, Cameron Bure and her family get up at the crack of dawn to spend their time serving others.

“We serve at a homeless shelter on Christmas mornings. Our family wakes up at 4:30 or 5 and we bring all the food and cook breakfast at a shelter and sit down and eat with everyone there,” Cameron Bure said.

“It’s become one of the best traditions we’ve done as a family. It really puts life in perspective and shares the meaning of Christmas, which is the best gift in the world, Jesus Christ, and we pass that along to everyone.”