Ivanka Trump’s $3,500 dress draws mixed reviews

While first daughter and presidential advisor Ivanka Trump knows a thing or two about style, she couldn’t shake fashion critics during her trip to India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit on Nov. 28.

Stepping out in a long-sleeved, tea length floral number by Erdem to co-host the Hyderabad event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mother-of-three and businesswoman earned mixed reviews for her $3,500 look.

“We think she looked elegant and managed to beautifully balance out the deep jewel tones of her dress with minimal accessories,” wrote The Indian Express, adding that Trump's signature “beachy waves” and natural makeup polished off the look nicely.

Swirlster, however, was bluntly “not impressed” with the outfit.

“Ivanka, who usually seems to get it right in her blacks, whites and pastels, might have made a bit of a fashion faux pas by appearing in this green dress,” the outlet said of the green floral frock the first daughter delivered the Summit’s keynote address in.

India Today, meanwhile, straight-up called it "a disaster of a dress."

On social media, Instagram users poured praise on the ensemble, describing it as “beautiful” and “lovely," while others in the Twitterverse didn’t quite agree, some calling the dress “so weird” and “distracting from her reason to be there.”

Though the Express further mused why Trump didn’t sport a creation from an Indian designer for the big event — as the Duchess of Cambridge and Michelle Obama have done for similar occasions — designer Neeta Lulla said in a statement that she has created a traditional Indian outfit for Trump later during the visit.

As evidenced by the recent homage she paid during a trip to Japan with a cherry blossom-esque frock, Trump's sartorial track record proves that she's prefectly capable of navigating the waters of international fashion.