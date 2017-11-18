Lara Trump sports little black dress for 'new parents' night out

Though first time parents Eric and Lara Trump have been busy since welcoming son Luke on Sept. 12, the couple recently treated themselves to an adults-only evening that commenced at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

“Every now and again, even new parents like to get dressed up,” she captioned the photo of her and her husband on Instagram.

Rocking a fitted, long sleeved black sheath reportedly by Chiara Boni La Petite Robe with cross strap black pumps and loose waves in her hair, fans were quick to praise Lara’s effortless Nov. 16 look.

While it’s not clear where the first time parents were headed on what Yahoo Lifestyle points out was likely their first formal night out since Luke’s birth, Lara is certainly a fan of LBD’s. Just one week after giving birth, the new mom donned a similar little black dress and heels for a family get-together.

Further, it looks like the sartorial apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree, either. Though he’s only two months old, little Luke has been spotted on his parents’ Instagram accounts looking quite trendy in striped hoodies, patriotic Halloween costumes, and hot sauce onesies, too.

