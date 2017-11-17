Woman born with severe facial deformity gets 'happy ending' wedding

An English woman born with a severe facial deformity found her “happy ending” when she got married last week.

Cody Hall’s birthmark, thought to be a haemangioma, was so severe it distorted the left side of her face, and doctors said there was nothing they could do until she was six, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Her determined family found a surgeon in the U.S. who would operate on Hall. They launched an appeal to raise about $303,462 so their one-year-old daughter could receive her first treatment at Roosevelt Hospital in New York.

Hall received 18 more operations over the next 14 years, including facelifts, rhinoplasty, skin grafts, liposuction, dermabrasion, eye surgery and laser surgery.

Growing up, Hall said she struggled sometimes with being different. "When I started at secondary school I did get a lot of people asking questions and in the street there would be people staring,” she told SWNS. “All the attention would sometimes get me upset and I would come home and say I didn't like it. But over the years people have realized I am who I am.”

Hall met her now-husband Lewis eight years ago while undergoing one of her surgeries. The two were engaged earlier this year, and finally wed just last week.

"It was an emotional day and there were some tears, especially when I saw Lewis at the altar, but only tears of joy,” she said. "I just want to show people that there is a happy ending."