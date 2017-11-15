How Toke.TV is disrupting the cannabis and video streaming industries

What comes to mind when you think of cannabis?

An image of Cheech and Chong may materialize or even something a little more ominous, as Attorney General Jess Sessions famously decried, "Good people don't smoke marijuana."

But the founders of Toke.TV, the first live-streaming video platform and social community built for cannabis enthusiasts and the cannabis curious, are looking to disrupt that narrative.

SOUTHWEST PILOT ARRESTED AFTER GUN FOUND IN CARRY-ON LUGGAGE

Co-founder and CEO of Toke.TV Miguel Sugay tells Fox News,

“Inconsistent regulation of legal cannabis in the digital world is still prevalent; social media networks and online advertising channels have unfairly treated fully compliant marijuana businesses, brands and players. Toke.TV aims to be a unifying platform where these legal cannabis entities can create content, consume cannabis and connect with their target weed audiences without fear or consequence. “

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration classifies marijuana as a Schedule I substance, which is the highest rank reserved for drugs with the greatest potential for abuse. That is exactly why educational material is also a major aspect of Toke.TV’s content.

Sugay explains there are a lot of restrictions around the types of studies surrounding medical and recreational cannabis, and his service will help disseminate anecdotal evidence through Toke.TV’s mobile and desktop experience. Sugay adds that this is how Toke.TV will change the stereotypes associated with cannabis.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Toke.TV shines an authentic light on the true composition of the cannabis community, which is full of intellectual, productive and positively impactful human beings. Our company’s founding team, which is comprised of a Stanford grad, a tech prodigy and a Saudi national, regularly consume cannabis while shattering the lazy stoner stereotype, as does the rest of our greater Toke.TV family.”