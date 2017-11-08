Moschino's see-through dry-cleaning dress is selling for $730

While the majority of the people tend to remove the dry-cleaning bag from a garment before slipping it over their heads, but a designer at Moschino has apparently thought better of this practice.

As part of Jeremy Scott’s new Fall/Winter 2017 collection for the Italian fashion house, Moschino has debuted a “cape sheer overlay dress” that looks almost identical to the protective plastic garment bag you might find at your local dry cleaners.

Currently available at Browns Fashion for 560 pounds, or a little over $730, the dress is actually made from “see-through polyester” everywhere save for the opaque area around the neck and shoulders, which is designed to look like the paper sleeve that would adorn the hanger. The bag — or dress — is also printed with the phrases “free pickup and delivery,” “quality and professionalism,” and “we (heart) our customers.”

Browns also recommends pairing the frock with pumps, chandelier earrings, and an whole other dress underneath, seeing as it’s see-through and all.

The model who wore it at Fashion Week, too, sported a metal hanger jutting out of her head.

Still too risqué? Don’t worry. Moschino currently sells a complementary $650 dress made from cotton, and printed with the same “we (heart) our customers” message across the neckline.

Other items from Scott’s collection, which debuted at Milan Fashion Week, embraced a similar trash-inspired theme, according to Mashable. Among them were items designed to look like they had incorporated tissues, plastic bags and cardboard boxes.