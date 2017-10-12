Target debuts sneak peek of Chip and Joanna's new home goods collection

Chip and Joanna’s new Target home goods brand, Hearth and Hand with Magnolia, doesn’t hit shelves until November 5, but the retailer just released a sneak peek of the highly-anticipated collection.

Coming just in time for the holiday season, the “Fixer Upper” couple’s Hearth and Hand line features over 300 affordable pieces, including tabletop, home décor and giftable items that reflect “a modern take on Magnolia’s signature aesthetic with modern, classic, industrial and vintage touches,” Target described in a blog post announcing the items last month. And the best part? Most of the items are under $30.

The #HearthAndHand with Magnolia lookbook has arrived. Check out our Instagram Story to get your wishlist started for 11/5. A post shared by Target (@target) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

A post shared by Target (@target) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

'FIXER UPPER' COUPLES USING AIRBNB TO CASH IN ON CHIP AND JO'S POPULARITY

Joanna said the items were inspired by moments that bring families together. “The idea that we can help make someone’s home feel even more lovely and inviting for the holidays and beyond is something really special,” she told Target.

Not everyone was excited when news broke about the collaboration between the Gaineses and Target. The conservative Christian couple was blasted on social media for choosing to partner with Target because of the store's liberal-leaning views, especially their transgender bathroom policy.

Last year the retailer announced that transgender people can use the bathrooms and fitting rooms that best align with their gender identity, which many argue is against Christian values.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In a blog post, Chip Gaines shared his excitement for their new partnership with Target. “Despite our initial insecurities about partnering with a large retailer, Target has exceeded our expectations every step of the way,” he wrote. “With our friends, our family and with the people we do business with, we are serious about continually finding common ground. We are thankful to get to work side by side with the people at Target.”