Hillary Clinton meets young pantsuit-sporting fan at children's book signing

If every politician had a signature outfit, Hillary Clinton's would most certainly be a pantsuit. As a favored look for the former Secretary of State through all her years in the spotlight, her signature duds are evidently influencing the next generation of young politicians.

When out signing copies of her children's picture book version of "It Takes a Village" in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Sept. 27, Clinton's event planner Greg Hale snapped a shot of a precious young fan who truly dressed for the occasion.

“Look who wore her pantsuit to meet Hillary Clinton,” tweeted Hale, posting a photo of the little girl who came to meet the former Democratic presidential nominee in an all-white ensemble.

But the girl — named Grace — didn't stop there. The girl's mother, Jennifer McCann, shared a photo to give a closer look at Grace's entire look, which included an oversized pearl necklace, flats and a headband, the latter being a favored addition to Clinton's ensembles during her time as First Lady.

Clearly charmed by the young fan, Clinton reposted the photo on her own Twitter account. “Great to be back in Brooklyn sharing #ItTakesAVillage with readers of all ages!” she wrote.

Published the same day as “What Happened” — Clinton’s buzzed-about election memoir — “It Takes A Village” is a 28-page illustrated adaption of her 1996 text of the same name.