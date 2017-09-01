New York Fashion Week is showing support for the ACLU with blue ribbons

Fashion’s newest trendy accessory isn’t what you’d expect.

New York Fashion Week is coming up, and besides the hottest bags and shoes, you’ll likely spot people wearing a blue ribbon in support of the ACLU, Bustle reports.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced it will be handing out the special pins which have “Fashion for ACLU” printed on them. So far, 50 designers have signed on to participate and the pins will be available for audience members, as well.

“We want to be on the front line, not the sidelines, to boldly fight to protect our precious rights and freedoms, which has taken on a renewed urgency after the heart-wrenching events of Charlottesville," said Steven Kolb, president and CEO of CFDA, in a press release. "Our goal is to actively support concrete work that will move our country meaningfully forward. The ACLU is doing that critical work.”

Lyft is also joining in by donating $5 from every ride to and from Fashion Week events (up to $10,000) when passengers use the code “FASHIONSTANDS,” Refinery29 reports.

This isn’t the first time the fashion industry has showed its support for a cause. In February during the last Fashion Week, pink pins were distributed to show support for Planned Parenthood.