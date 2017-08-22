Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s wife Louise Linton's outfit costs as much as a new Kia Soul

$15,735.

That's how much the outfit that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton wore on Monday night cost.

We know this because she set the Internet ablaze by posting a photo of herself on Instagram exiting a government plane and captioning it with all of her pricey designers' hashtags.

“Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #rolandmouret pants #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa,” the 36-year-old Scottish-born actress captioned the photo, according to a Twitter screenshot.

THIS ANTI-TRUMP LIPSTICK IS SUPPORTING VICTIMS OF CHARLOTTESVILLE

In the photo, Linton appears to be wearing a $940 cashmere-and-silk Hermes stole, $405 cat-eye Tom Ford sunglasses, $995 Valentino pumps and $1,395 white Rouland Mouret trousers, which she topped off with a white Hermes Birkin bag, with a starting sale price of around $12,000.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Touching down in the Bluegrass State where nearly 19 percent of people live below the poverty line, many social media users felt that Linton’s upscale fashion flaunt was in particularly poor taste.

When an Instagram user called Linton “deplorable” for what the woman believed to be Linton's taxpayer-funded trip, Linton fired back personally, criticizing the woman’s wealth and lifestyle. While the post has been deleted and Linton’s social media accounts have gone private, people are still buzzing about the costly outfit that sparked this debacle.

Lipton was accompanying her husband, age 54, on a trip to Louisville, where the Secretary discussed the benefits of raising the federal debt ceiling and how Republican tax reform plans will help middle class Americans.

Thank you @realdonaldtrump and @vp for being with us on our big day. @louiselinton A post shared by Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

NUDE BLOGGER'S INSTAGRAM DEACTIVATED WITHOUT WARNING, SHE CLAIMS

A spokesman for the Treasury Department told The Washington Post that the cost of Linton’s flight was incurred by the couple. In addition, Linton was not compensated by the fashion houses she tagged in her post, they said.

A notorious label-lover, Linton has long harbored a predilection for high end looks. For their June nuptials, she wore a grand lace ball gown with a cathedral length train, custom made by Ines DiSanto.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS