Fitness instructor falls to his death while taking promo photos

A Hong Kong fitness trainer died after he fell from the 12th floor of a building while trying to get the best picture of fellow fitness trainers.

Will Kong Wai, a 25-year-old fitness buff, was helping an older photographer take promotional pictures of two other fitness instructors, according to an account in the South China Morning Post.

Wai was standing on the railings of a tall building to get in a better position for the photos when he became unsteady and fell on to a podium on the fourth floor of the building.

The fitness instructor was pronounced dead on the scene and a police spokesman has reported that initial investigations have found nothing suspicious.

“We believe the victim lost his balance and fell off the building,” a source told the Post.

Kong, who was also a body builder and placed in several competitions, had been working at the fitness center in the building for less than two months before his fatal fall.