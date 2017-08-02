This man's nude calendar for his girlfriend sparked a viral Instagram account

It’s tough to figure out a present for your partner. Flowers and clothes are cool and all, but the gifts that show a little ingenuity are the ones that really make an impact. That’s why one guy in Australia created a nude calendar for his fiancée—and it sparked an incredibly popular Instagram account.

Brendan Jones made a joke nude calendar for his then-girlfriend in 2015 for Christmas. “I wanted to get her a funny present so thought it would be hilarious to stand on a mountain naked and have a picture taken,” he tells the Daily Mail. Some of his friends suggested that he put the pics on Instagram, and in June 2016 he launched the account Get Naked Australia.

“We started using the hashtag #nakedinnature and within weeks people were saying how much they loved the idea and were asking if they could submit their photos,” he says. “Now I get 20 emails a day from people wanting to be featured. I never expected it to become this big—it was meant to be a bit of fun but has had an amazing impact.”

The photos are pretty epic. Nature-lovers of all shapes, ages, and body types pose on mountaintops, beaches, and even construction sites. The reach has expanded beyond just Australia—Jones’ account also features people in China and Switzerland, among other places.

Jones says he’s also heard from people who say that the photos have made them feel more body positive and, while it was never his original intention, he’s glad to help. “If it is helping people with their body issues and to step out of their comfort zones then that can only be a good thing,” he says.

By the way, Jones and his buddies are still posing for his account.

"We don't take pictures if there are ever other people around—we wait until we have the place to ourselves,” he says. “It's not about exhibitionism and there is nothing sexual about it, it's just getting in touch with nature and having a bit of fun.” (It doesn't hurt that science says getting naked could make you happier.)

If you’re interested in contributing a photo to Get Naked Australia, hit Jones up at getnakedaustralia1@gmail.com.

