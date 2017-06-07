5 inner-thigh exercises your legs are missing

Oh, the inner thighs — how we women just love to hate them.

Enough of that! This summer, show your inner thighs some love for a change. Not only can strengthening your inner thighs (composed primarily of the adductor longus, adductor brevis, and adductor magnus muscles) give your legs a toned look, but targeting this area can improve your overall leg function, thereby boosting your overall performance in the gym, explains Michelle Roots, CSCS., a personal trainer with the Trainerize online training app. The result: stronger, safer workouts,and better results.

Check out these five awesome exercises, courtesy of Roots, for showing your inner thighs some much-deserved love. Sprinkle them into your existing workouts or perform them back to back for one intense inner-thigh workout.