Health app for iPhone helps users find guilt-free local takeout

If you’re trying to watch your waistline, you may think takeout is off limits. But a new app aims to help users order in without sabotaging their diets.

“Order Healthy,” which launched fall 2016, doesn’t involve tracking points, counting calories or maintaining a food diary. Rather, the app helps guide users in healthy decision making by rating each dish on a given menu with a red, yellow or green mark. The scale works like a stoplight: Red signals the least healthiest dishes, yellow signals those dishes that are moderately healthy, and green signals the healthiest dishes.

Each rating is based on a dish’s overall calories from fat, total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium and carbohydrates.

The app has 10,000 restaurant options in major U.S. cities like New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and Chicago, plus 33 other cities.

WGNTV.com reported that as of March of this year, the app had 4,000 users. It’s currently available in iOS, and an Android version is slated to launch in fall 2017, the news website reported.

