Hot Houses: Billy Joel's Florida estate and America's most expensive house

Each week FOXNews.com picks its Top 3 over-the-top luxury listings from Mansion Global.

This week we have Billy Joel’s Florida seaside stunner, Jane Fonda’s California mansion and a Bel-Air mega-million compound unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Billy Joel is moving out. The world famous singer has listed two adjacent South Florida properties for $27 million, or $18.5 million for just the smaller lot where his mansion sits.

The property is home to a palatial Mediterranean-style house, which boasts nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 13,216 square feet of space.

The expansive living room spans two floors. Naturally the “Piano Man” has a beautiful piano in a spacious lounge which is perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen has been updated with handcrafted cabinets.

Outdoors, there is an air-conditioned four-car garage, a swimming pool and dining area overlooking the ocean that includes a chic outdoor bar

Combined, the two properties offer more than 300-foot ocean to Intracoastal water frontage.

On the opposite coast, actress Jane Fonda has put her Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $12.995 million.

Located in the coveted Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills, the 7,100-square-foot, two-story property boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms and impressive canyon and ocean views.

Other features of the main house include a large walk-in closet, media room, a gym, a home office and a glass elevator.

The property is on a 36,000-square-foot lot, which includes covered and open patios, a pool, a pavilion with fire pit, and a meditation garden with fountain.

The home is as eco-conscious as Fonda herself and comes with photovoltaic electric panels, a solar heated pool, thermal glass double glazed UV windows with motorized shades, and bamboo floors.

If you’re looking for something completely unique, take a gander at luxury developer Bruce Makowsky’s mind-blowing 38,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Bel-Air.

This incredible modern-day castle took more than 250 people four years to build.

It boasts 270-degree unobstructed views that span from snow-covered mountains all the way to the Pacific Ocean. There are two master suites, 10 oversized VIP guest suites and 21 luxury bathrooms.

Imagine the entertaining you could do! There are an additional 17,000 square feet of entertainment decks, three gourmet kitchens, five bars, an 85-foot infinity pool, a 40-seat theater, as well as four-lane bowling alley.

There’s also an auto gallery with cars valued at more than $30 million, seven-person full-time staff, over 100 curated art installations, a massive assorted candy wall, a wellness spa and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The price of the home includes seven trained staff for the first two years as well as the car collection.

For more on our hot house pics and other stunning luxury properties check out Mansion Global.com.