Hot Houses: Celine Dion's palatial private water park and Gwen Stefani's Beverly Hills' mansion

Each week FoxNews.com picks its Top 3 over-the-top luxury listings from Mansion Global.

This week we have Celine Dion’s spectacular Florida mansion, Gwen Stefani’s Beverly Hills’ estate and a stunning castle in Italy just looking for a little TLC.

Looking for a house that literally has it all? Look no further than Celine Dion’s palatial waterfront home in Jupiter Island, Florida.

The estate has 10,000 square feet of space in the main residence and 400 feet of Atlantic oceanfront. There are 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms on the property.

Just off the back porch is a pool larger than most people’s backyards. A fire pit from the back porch juts right out into the water. Beyond that is a winding lazy river that encircles a children’s play area which includes two waterslides connected by a rope suspension bridge. Yes, a rope suspension bridge.

There’s a third pool in front of the house for the grownups with scenic ocean views.

There are five individual pavilions stationed around the pools and two guest houses.

But the inside is just as fun as the outside with a fully functional arcade that includes table hockey, billiards, numerous race-car arcade games plus Skee-Ball and pinball machines.

There’s also a theater room, gym, tennis courts and a chef’s kitchen with top appliances, according to the listing.

It can all be yours for $38.5 million.

In other celebrity listings we have Gwen Stefani’s megamansion in Beverly Hills hitting the market for $35 million.

The global superstar bought the seven-bedroom home while married to Gavin Rossdale.

Jennifer Lopez also reportedly owned the home from 2000 to 2004.

The grounds include both a main house and a separate guesthouse, a tennis court and pool with a hot tub.

Other amenities include oversized, luxurious baths in each of the main bedrooms, a home theater, a club-like gym with glass-lined walls looking out onto the tennis court and an outdoor bar and kitchen.

There are five dramatic fireplaces made of intricately patterned granite and marble.

Even the guest house bedroom has insane panoramic views over Beverly Hills.

Celebrities love their privacy. The home is protected by two gated entries and a 250-foot driveway.

This last home is perfect for the buyer in the market for a nice fixer-upper. This fashionable Italian castle needs a little TLC, but it comes at the bargain price of $2.93 million.

The neoclassical castle estate is located in Stresa, a popular vacation resort on Italy’s Lake Maggiore. The castle itself dates all the way back to 1890 and is surrounded by two acres of private park, has two round turrets, a square central tower, and impressive views of Lake Maggiore.

The property also comes with a two-story, two bedroom guest house and two private beaches.

The castle is not currently habitable and would need to be fully renovated, but it does come with fully approved plans and the structure is solid.

The ground floor contains a large entrance that leads to a kitchen/dining room, a spacious living room with fireplace.

There are nine bedrooms, two bathrooms, an elevator, a basement with two wine cellars and a traditional Italian-style garden, with fountains, statues and terraces.

For more on our hot house pics and other stunning luxury properties check out Mansion Global.com.