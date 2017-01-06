Hot Houses: Johnny Depp's luxurious French estate and Jennifer Lopez's Hollywood hideaway

Each week FOXNews.com picks its Top 3 over-the-top luxury listings from Mansion Global.

This week we have three unbelievable celebrity properties from Jennifer Lopez, Mariska Hargitay and Johnny Depp.

A gorgeous California mansion reportedly belonging to superstar singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is hitting the market for $12.5 million.

Just like everything in J. Lo’s life, this palatial home is massive. It boasts nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms for a total of more than 17,000 square feet. Of course the home simply would not be complete without an entire entertainment wing with a gym/dance studio, a recording studio, a movie theater, game areas, a professional wet bar and a dressing room.

The traditional style house also features spacious living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen and a family room that opens to an outdoor veranda overlooking the pool and spa.

Other amenities include an eight-car garage with additional parking in the motor court, children’s play areas and direct access to hiking and equestrian trails.

Looking for something a little more modest? The former home of America’s favorite television detective, Mariska Hargitay who plays NYPD Detective Olivia Benson on the long-running crime drama Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, has gone on the market for $4.75 million.

The mansion, with stunning views of Los Angeles and the canyon below, was given to the actress by her father, the actor Mickey Hargitay.

The 5,000 square foot home has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The front door opens into a double-height entrance and a stunning open floor plan. The house also has a home theater, gym and a wine cellar with ample storage.

A guest unit connected to the main house has its own entrance and kitchen, and the pool area has an enclosed cabana.

FOR THE LATEST HOME & REAL ESTATE FEATURES FOLLOW FOX LIFESTYLE ON FACEBOOK

Johnny Depp has knocked down the asking price of his South of France estate, bringing it to the still steep $39 million.

The newly single actor bought the 37-acre French estate in 2001 and lived there with his former partner, Vanessa Paradis, and their two children.

The property in Plan De LaTour is conveniently located far from the prying eyes of paparazzi, but just close enough to the beachside paradise of Saint Tropez for a fancy night on the town. It comes with a main house, its own complete Provencal village, a former chapel that’s been converted to a guest house, a number of guest cottages, as well as a bar and a restaurant.

The property is also home to two swimming pools, the larger of which is surrounded by sand, creating a beach setting, a gym, and a painter’s studio. Since acquiring the property, the actor has invested more than $10 million to restore and decorate the estate.

For more on our hot house pics and other stunning luxury properties check out Mansion Global.com.