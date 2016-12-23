10 Unusual Places to Hang Christmas Stockings

Christmas stockings conjure thoughts of joy and cheer as soon as you see them, making them a great and easy addition to holiday decor. Tradition touts, "Hang your stockings by the chimney with care." But luckily, those without a fireplace or mantel — or those wanting to break with tradition — have many options for hanging up their stockings this holiday season.

In the window. Show off those festive stockings by hanging them for all the world to see. Use Command hooks or a tension rod to avoid damage to the trim.

In the bedroom. While stockings in the bedroom might not be revolutionary, hanging Christmas stockings on the bed may be. Try them at the foot or — if you're brave — on a tall headboard.

On doors. Hang them inside on bedroom doorknobs or outside on your entry door. Use door wreath hangers as sturdy hooks.

On a chalkboard. Display your stockings by hanging them from trim on a large chalkboard. Get creative and have your loved ones write their requests to Santa below their stocking.

Related: 20 Fantastic Stocking Stuffers for $15 or Less

On the stairway. Hang them from the banister.

On a ladder. Whether your style is modern or rustic, you can find a ladder for either and everything in between. Haven't been able to find the perfect ladder? Make your own.

On a shutter. Much like a ladder, a shutter can be moved anywhere in the house — placed on the floor, leaned against the wall or set on a sideboard. It can also be mounted on the wall vertically or horizontally.

From a branch. Use a natural element, like a branch or a piece of driftwood, in your holiday decor by mounting it on your wall. Stockings can be hung using colorful ribbon.

On a sideboard or hutch. Hang a single stocking from the top of a hutch or hang multiple stockings from a sideboard using stocking hooks.

On a string. You could hang this string anywhere — vertically or horizontally on the wall, or along the edge of a cabinet — to add a little holiday cheer. Use clips or clothespins to hang each stocking.

Just remember: For each of these options, make sure your hangers are mounted correctly and stuffed carefully for safety on Christmas morning.