Celebs diagnosed with bipolar disorder

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour revealed that he was committed to a mental asylum by his parents when he was growing up, and later diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 25. Here's a look at other celebrities who have opened up about their diagnosis.

David Harbour The "Stranger Things" star revealed that he was committed to a mental asylum as a child, and diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 25 following a sudden extreme interest in Catholicism, which was later determined to be a manic episode. In a recent podcast, Harbour said he's been medicated for bipolar "for a long time." (AP) david-harbour

Mariah Carey The legendary popstar was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001 after she was hospitalized for a mental breakdown, but she did not reveal it until April 2018 in an interview with PEOPLE. She said was initially in denial over it, but has since sought and received treatment. (AP) mariah-carey

Demi Lovato In a 2012 MTV documentary titled "Stay Strong," the 25-year-old former Disney star opened up about her ongoing struggles with an eating disorder and self-harm. She also revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder during treatment, and has since become a fierce mental health advocate. (Reuters) demi-lovato

Carrie Fisher The "Star Wars" actress, who died in 2016, suffered from bipolar disorder and drug addiction. In 2008 she said that at one point, she was receiving electroconvulsive therapy treatments every six weeks. She became an outspoken mental health advocate and received an Annual Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Cultural Humanism from Harvard in 2016. (Reuters) carrie-fisher

Sinead O'Connor The Irish pop legend, who in 2017 said she was living in a motel and suicidal, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder more than a decade ago. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer has worried fans several times recently with troublesome social media postings following custody battles over her youngest son. (Reuters) sinead-o'connor

Russell Brand The comedic actor revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a child, and has not shied away from including his battles with mental illness in his work. He published "Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions" in 2017, and regularly advocates for mental health awareness. (Reuters) russell-brand

Catherine Zeta Jones The Oscar-winning actress sought treatment for bipolar II disorder in 2011 after supporting husband Michael Douglas through his battle with cancer. In later interviews she said that she's been dealing with the disorder for "a long time," and that she hopes her openness has helped others. (Reuters) catherine-zeta-jones