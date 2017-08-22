Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

HEALTH

Acupuncture for cats and dogs
Pet owners in China are turning to acupuncture to help soothe the aches and pains of their beloved cats and dogs
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

A dog receives treatment at the TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center in Shanghai, China

(REUTERS/Aly Song)

A dog arrives for treatment at the TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center, in Shanghai, China

(REUTERS/Aly Song )

The TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center specializes in acupuncture and moxibustion treatment for animals, in Shanghai

(REUTERS/Aly Song)

A cat receives treatment at the Shanghai TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center

(REUTERS/Aly Song)

A dog is treated at the TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center in Shanghai, China

(REUTERS/Aly Song)

A dog and a cat receive their treatment

(REUTERS/Aly Song )

A closeup of the acupuncture needles used in the treatment of dogs and cats

(REUTERS/Aly Song )

A dog is checked on as it receives treatment at Shanghai TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center

(REUTERS/Aly Song )

A cat receiving treatment

(REUTERS/Aly Song)

A dog walking with a wheelchair at the Shanghai TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center

(REUTERS/Aly Song)

Acupuncture for cats and dogs

Pet owners in China are turning to acupuncture to help soothe the aches and pains of their beloved cats and dogs

More From Our Sponsors