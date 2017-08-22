Acupuncture for cats and dogs

Pet owners in China are turning to acupuncture to help soothe the aches and pains of their beloved cats and dogs

A dog receives treatment at the TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center in Shanghai, China (REUTERS/Aly Song) a-dog-receives-treatment-at-the-tcm-(traditional-chinese-medicine)-neurology-and-acupuncture-animal-health-center-in-shanghai,-china

A dog arrives for treatment at the TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center, in Shanghai, China (REUTERS/Aly Song ) a-dog-arrives-for-treatment-at-the-tcm-neurology-and-acupuncture-animal-health-center,-in-shanghai,-china

The TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center specializes in acupuncture and moxibustion treatment for animals, in Shanghai (REUTERS/Aly Song) the-tcm-neurology-and-acupuncture-animal-health-center-specializes-in-acupuncture-and-moxibustion-treatment-for-animals,-in-shanghai

A cat receives treatment at the Shanghai TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center (REUTERS/Aly Song) a-cat-receives-treatment-at-the-shanghai-tcm-(traditional-chinese-medicine)-neurology-and-acupuncture-animal-health-center

A dog is treated at the TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center in Shanghai, China (REUTERS/Aly Song) a-dog-is-treated-at-the-tcm-neurology-and-acupuncture-animal-health-center-in-shanghai,-china

A dog and a cat receive their treatment (REUTERS/Aly Song ) a-dog-and-a-cat-receive-their-treatment-

A closeup of the acupuncture needles used in the treatment of dogs and cats (REUTERS/Aly Song ) a-closeup-of-the-acupuncture-needles-used-in-the-treatment-of-dogs-and-cats

A dog is checked on as it receives treatment at Shanghai TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center (REUTERS/Aly Song ) a-dog-is-checked-on-as-it-receives-treatment-at-shanghai-tcm-neurology-and-acupuncture-animal-health-center

A cat receiving treatment (REUTERS/Aly Song) a-cat-receiving-treatment