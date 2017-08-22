Acupuncture for cats and dogs
Pet owners in China are turning to acupuncture to help soothe the aches and pains of their beloved cats and dogs
A dog receives treatment at the TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center in Shanghai, China
(REUTERS/Aly Song)
A dog arrives for treatment at the TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center, in Shanghai, China
(REUTERS/Aly Song )
The TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center specializes in acupuncture and moxibustion treatment for animals, in Shanghai
(REUTERS/Aly Song)
A cat receives treatment at the Shanghai TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center
(REUTERS/Aly Song)
A dog is treated at the TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center in Shanghai, China
(REUTERS/Aly Song)
A dog and a cat receive their treatment
(REUTERS/Aly Song )
A closeup of the acupuncture needles used in the treatment of dogs and cats
(REUTERS/Aly Song )
A dog is checked on as it receives treatment at Shanghai TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center
(REUTERS/Aly Song )
A cat receiving treatment
(REUTERS/Aly Song)
A dog walking with a wheelchair at the Shanghai TCM Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center
(REUTERS/Aly Song)
