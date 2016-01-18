Princess for a day, hero for a lifetime

Magali González Sierra, who has progeria, a disease that is “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” in reverse, celebrates her quinceañera birthday after defying doctor's expectations.

Colombian Magali Gonzalez Sierra, 15, smiles before her 15th birthday party in El Cabuyal, department of Valle del Cauca, Colombia, on January 16, 2016. Magali suffers from Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a disease that causes premature aging in children, whose average lifespan is 13 years old.

Colombian Magali Gonzalez Sierra, 15, attends her 15th birthday party.

Colombian Magali Gonzalez Sierra, 15, speaks with her father Jose Eider Gonzalez before her 15th birthday party.

Magali Gonzalez Sierra poses for a photo with her parents Jose Gonzalez and Sofia Sierra, and her sister Mayerli, during her 15th birthday party.