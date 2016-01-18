Princess for a day, hero for a lifetime
Magali González Sierra, who has progeria, a disease that is “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” in reverse, celebrates her quinceañera birthday after defying doctor's expectations.
Colombian Magali Gonzalez Sierra, 15, smiles before her 15th birthday party in El Cabuyal, department of Valle del Cauca, Colombia, on January 16, 2016. Magali suffers from Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a disease that causes premature aging in children, whose average lifespan is 13 years old. Magali's dream of celebrating her 15th birthday with a big party is today fulfilled with the help of neighbors and friends. AFP PHOTO / LUIS ROBAYO / AFP / LUIS ROBAYO (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)
Colombian Magali Gonzalez Sierra, 15, attends her 15th birthday party in El Cabuyal, department of Valle del Cauca, Colombia, on January 16, 2016. Magali suffers from Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a disease that causes premature aging in children, whose average lifespan is 13 years old. Magali's dream of celebrating her 15th birthday with a big party is today fulfilled with the help of neighbors and friends. AFP PHOTO / LUIS ROBAYO / AFP / LUIS ROBAYO (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)
Colombian Magali Gonzalez Sierra (L), 15, speaks with her father Jose Eider Gonzalez before her 15th birthday party in El Cabuyal, department of Valle del Cauca, Colombia, on January 16, 2016. Magali suffers from Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a disease that causes premature aging in children, whose average lifespan is 13 years old. Magali's dream of celebrating her 15th birthday with a big party is today fulfilled with the help of neighbors and friends. AFP PHOTO / LUIS ROBAYO / AFP / LUIS ROBAYO (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)
Magali Gonzalez Sierra (2-L) poses for a photo with her parents Jose Gonzalez (2-R) and Sofia Sierra (L), and her sister Mayerli (R), during her 15th birthday party in El Cabuyal, department of Valle del Cauca, Colombia, on January 16, 2016. Magali suffers from Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a disease that causes premature aging in children, whose average lifespan is 13 years old. Magali's dream of celebrating her 15th birthday with a big party is today fulfilled with the help of neighbors and friends. AFP PHOTO / LUIS ROBAYO / AFP / LUIS ROBAYO (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)
Reproduction of a picture released by the Gonzalez Sierra family of Colombian Sofia Sierra holding Magali Gonzalez Sierra when she was six months old in El Cabuyal, department of Valle del Cauca, Colombia. Magali suffers from Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a disease that causes premature aging in children, whose average lifespan is 13 years old. Magali's dream of celebrating her 15th birthday with a big party is fulfilled on January 16, 2016 with the help of neighbors and friends. AFP PHOTO / LUIS ROBAYO / AFP / LUIS ROBAYO (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)
