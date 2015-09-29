Taste the Latino flavors of Hispanic Heritage Month

Baked yuca fries with cilantro chimichurri

Yuca is a tuber that can be found throughout Latin America, making it one of the region's basic food staples. In recent studies, the phytochemicals, resveratrol and yuccaols, that are found in yuca have been shown to have antioxidant properties, linking them to cardiovascular disease prevention. Usually, you can find yuca prepared either boiled or, more often than not, fried. Here, I decided to bake the yuca with canola oil spray, due to its high heat tolerance. I also paired it with my cilantro-chimichurri sauce. Chimichurri comes from Argentina, but making it with cilantro brings a flavor that many Latinos will be familiar with. I also use canola oil for the sauce because of it's a neutral flavor, which allows me to keep the Latin “zest” intact.

Ingredients:

For cilantro chimichurri

1 bunch cilantro, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

½ cup canola oil

½ teaspoon salt

For yuca fries

1 large yuca (about 1½ pounds with skin on)

6 cups water

Canola oil spray

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. For chimichurri: Put all the ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth and homogeneous.

2. For yuca: Slice the yuca into 3 equal-length portions. Holding each portion on its axis, carefully slice off the outer peel and discard. Chop each portion in half lengthwise and then into 8 wedges.

3. Put the yuca wedges, water, and salt in a medium saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 20 minutes until tender throughout. Drain and let cool.

4. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

5. Place the cooled yuca on a large baking sheet and spray with canola oil to coat. Season with salt. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, flipping once halfway through the baking process, until the fries are golden in color. Serve warm that day.

Servings: 6 Serving Size: 4 wedges