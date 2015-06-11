Baby born to dying brain-dead woman now thriving

Karla Perez's mother, Berta Jimenez, holds Angel in a hospital room under a collage of photos of the baby's deceased mother.
The medical decision was the first time since 1999 in the United States that a woman was kept alive to have her pregnancy maintained.
There are only 15 live births while on somatic support recorded in history, and the first to be performed since 1999.
Days after Angel's birth, Karla passed away and her organs were donated. "Not only did she stay alive for 54 days after what happened to her to give her baby life, but she also saved the lives of three other people," Perez's mother, Berta Jimenez said.
"Absolutely he's a fighter," one of Angel's doctors told CBS. "His hardest work was before he was born, really."
Angel will now go live with his grandparents, Berta and Modesto Jimenez
Angel Perez was born in Omaha, Neb., on Apr. 4 at 11:47 a.m. at 30 weeks and three days and weighed only 2 pounds 12.6 ounces. He was immediately admitted to the Methodist Women's Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, where he has gained almost four pounds since his birth.