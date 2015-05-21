Peruvians find a new cure-all for ailments: beach therapy

Dozens arrive at Lima's coast shortly before dawn and wade into the Pacific Ocean, seeking relief from the ailments doctors have been unable to cure.

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_18_ In this April 9, 2015 photo, a therapy group who have become friends pray on Fishermen's Beach before taking a therapeutic swim in the Pacific Ocean in Lima, Peru. "The sea is the pharmacy of humanity," said natural therapy promoter Jose Cusquisiban, who organizes therapy groups. "It has many minerals, vitamins." (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_18_

APTOPIX_Peru_Sea_Ther_Garc In this May 13, 2015 photo, Fabian Espinel feeds pigeons on Fishermen's Beach in Lima, Peru. Espinel, who's been going to the beach every morning at 5:30am for that past 10 years, says he uses the sea to help treat gout. The 65-year-old says the sea is essential, heals and gives strength. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) aptopix_peru_sea_ther_garc

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_11_ In this April 25, 2015 photo, a man and dog rest on Fishermen's Beach before a therapeutic swimming session in Lima, Peru. Along Limas coast, people seek relief from the ailments doctors have been unable to cure. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_11_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_2_ In this May 8, 2015 photo, friends help Gisela Sanchez who suffers rheumatoid arthritis walk in the water off Fishermen's Beach in Lima, Peru. The sand calms the inflammation in my joints and the sea gives me tranquility, said Sanchez, who traveled here from Patapo, a village at the foot of the Andes mountains about 700 kilometers (1,690 miles) north of Lima. Sanchez, 25, says she hasn't been able to walk on her own for the past four years, and that she's hoping the sea will help her walk again. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_2_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_4_ In this April 25, 2015 photo, a man reads the paper next to a wall decorated with a sun and the Spanish word "Health" on Fishermen's Beach, where bathers come for therapeutic swimming in Lima, Peru. Some hug each other and go in as a group, jumping, laughing and running along the shore. Others bathe silently by themselves in the calm, gray sea water. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_4_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_5_ In this April 9, 2015 photo, people swim in the Pacific Ocean off Fishermen's Beach in Lima, Peru. Swimmers arrive at Perus coast shortly before dawn and wade into the waters of the Pacific Ocean, seeking relief from the ailments their doctors have been unable to cure. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_5_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_14_ In this May 8, 2015 photo, sisters Zoraida Infante, left, and Graciela Trujillo pray on Fishermen's Beach before therapeutic swimming in the Pacific Ocean in Lima, Peru. Under overcast skies, the bathers practice thalassotherapy, which derives from the Greek thalasso, for sea, and draws on the oceans healing properties. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_14_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_8_ In this May 14, 2015 photo, Berto Nestaris covers his body with sand on Fishermen's Beach in Lima, Peru. Berto, a 55-year-old sociologist, said therapeutic massages using sea sand helps his circulation and nervous system. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_8_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_15_ In this May 14, 2015 photo, women sit on Fishermen's Beach as they let the tide splash their legs during a therapeutic session in Lima, Peru. Most therapeutic bathers practice an informal and self-directed type of the sea therapy. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_15_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_6_ In this May 15, 2015 photo, Juana Coripuna stretches and meditates on Fishermen's Beach in Lima, Peru. Juana, 44, said she started going to the beach six years ago, and that thanks to meditation and swimming, she's improved both physically and mentally. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_6_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_7_ In this April 25, 2015 photo, chiropractor Felix Retamoso treats a patient on Fishermen's Beach in Lima, Peru. Felix charges 30 peruvian Soles, around 10 US Dollars, for each session on the beach. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_7_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_9_ In this April 9, 2015 photo, women embrace rocks before taking a therapeutic swimming in the Pacific Ocean off Fishermen's Beach in Lima, Peru. After meditating, the group lays on rocks as a way to connect with nature, as they do with the sea water, sun and sand. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_9_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot In this May 7, 2015 photo, Graciela Meneses poses for a picture on Fishermen's Beach, holding her self-made float, decorated with fake, plastic plants, after swimming in the Pacific Ocean in Lima, Peru. Graciela, 67, says she lost 39 kilograms (85 pounds) by exercising in the sea. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_13_ In this April 25, 2015 photo, Victor Villanueva rests in the sand on Fishermen's Beach during his therapeutic session of "sand therapy" on the coast of the Pacific Ocean in Lima, Peru. Villanueva is one of many along Lima's coast practicing thalassotherapy, in search of relief from the ailments doctors have been unable to cure. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_13_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_10_ In this May 15, 2015 photo, swimmers eat breakfast on Fishermen's Beach in the Pacific Ocean in Lima, Peru. The swimmers bought their breakfast from a vendor selling "health food" after their therapeutic swimming session. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_10_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_16_ In this May 15, 2015 photo, chiropractor Felix Retamoso treats Virginia Espinoza's lower back pain on Fishermen's Beach, where she took a therapeutic swim in the Pacific Ocean in Lima, Peru. "He's not only cheaper, but we're outdoors in direct contact with nature," said the 67-year-old. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_16_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_12_ In this May 8, 2015 photo, people smile during a laugh therapy session on Fishermen's Beach in Lima, Peru. Natural therapy promoter Jose Cusquisiban organizes therapy groups and has his patients jog barefoot on the beach sand. Then we make a harmonious circle of prayer, afterward we sing, we practice laugh therapy, we hug and finally we enter the sea and teach those who dont know how to swim, Cusquisiban said. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_12_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_17_ In this May 13, 2015 photo, people get dressed on Fishermen's Beach after swimming in the Pacific Ocean in Lima, Peru. Under the capital's overcast skies, bathers practice thalassotherapy, which derives from the Greek thalasso, for sea, and draws on the oceans healing properties. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_17_

Peru_Sea_Therapy_Phot_Garc_1_ In this April 9, 2015 photo, Rosa Esquibel, 50, enters the Pacific Ocean on Fishermen's Beach in Lima, Peru. Under overcast skies, the bathers practice thalassotherapy, which derives from the Greek âthalasso,â for âsea,â and draws on the oceanâs healing properties. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) peru_sea_therapy_phot_garc_1_