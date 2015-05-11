Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

HEALTH

Formerly conjoined twins doing better - in time for Mother's Day
Knatalye Hope Mata, one of the formerly conjoined twin girls separated in a 26-hour surgery,  was discharged from the hospital just in time for Mother’s Day.
FoxNews.com
http://www.foxnews.com/

Mata_Twins_update__7_

(Allen S. Kramer/Texas Children’s Hospital)

Mata_Twins_update__4_

(Allen S. Kramer/Texas Children’s Hospital)

Mata_Twins_update__1_

(Allen S. Kramer/Texas Children’s Hospital)

Mata_Twins_update__2_

(Allen S. Kramer/Texas Children’s Hospital)

Mata_Twins_update__3_

(Allen S. Kramer/Texas Children’s Hospital)

Mata_Twins_update__5_

(Allen S. Kramer/Texas Children’s Hospital)

Mata_Twins_update__10_

(Allen S. Kramer/Texas Children’s Hospital)

Mata_Twins_update__6_

(Allen S. Kramer/Texas Children’s Hospital)

Mata_Twins_update__9_

(Allen S. Kramer/Texas Children’s Hospital)

Mata_Twins_update__8_

(Allen S. Kramer/Texas Children’s Hospital)

Formerly conjoined twins doing better - in time for Mother's Day

Knatalye Hope Mata, one of the formerly conjoined twin girls separated in a 26-hour surgery,  was discharged from the hospital just in time for Mother’s Day.

More From Our Sponsors