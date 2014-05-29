Fox News
From 'World’s Ugliest Woman' To Motivational Speaker And Author
Lizzie Velasquez, who was born with a syndrome so rare that it doesn’t even have a name, has turned what she once considered a curse into her life’s biggest blessing.
Lizzie_Velasquez_7

(Courtesy of the Velasquez Family )

Lizzie_Velasquez_3

(Courtesy of the Velasquez Family )

Lizzie_Velasquez_6

(Courtesy of the Velasquez Family )

Lizzie_Velasquez_4

(Courtesy of the Velasquez Family )

Lizzie_Velasquez_5

(Courtesy of the Velasquez Family )

Lizzie_Velasquez_2

(Courtesy of the Velasquez Family )

Lizzie_Velasquez_1

(Courtesy of the Velasquez Family )

