Salsa Verde Salmon with Roasted Carrots

Ingredients
4 – 6 ounce salmon fillets, skin on
1 tablespoons olive oil + 1 tablespoon
Fresh ground pepper
Kosher salt
8 thin carrots, (the thickest should be no more than 1 ½ inches in diameter)
Salsa Verde Ingredients
1 ½ pounds tomatillos (about 8-10)
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 haas avocado
¼ to ⅓ cup cilantro, chopped
½ cup Spanish onion, chopped
½ lime, juiced
1-2 serrano chiles
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ cup chicken stock or water, if desired
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove husks from tomatillos and rinse well.
Step 2
Boil tomatillos 5-8 minutes.
Step 3
In a blender puree all salsa ingredients including boiled tomatillos.
Step 4
Pour into a serving bowl and refrigerate.
Step 5
Peel carrots. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle salt and pepper. Toss and roast for 20-25 minutes
Step 6
While carrots are roasting, score skin side of salmon with a sharp knife to speed up the cooking process. Lightly season both sides with salt and pepper.
Step 7
In a deep hot skillet, pour remaining tablespoon of olive oil and place salmon skin side down. Cook for 3 minutes, flip and cook for an additional 2 minutes or desired doneness.
Step 8
Pour salsa verde onto individual plates. Position salmon fillet skin side up and add carrots.
Salsa Tip
Makes about 4 cups and will last several days refrigerated. Use extra as a veggie dip or as salad dressing.
Salmon is a great source protein and omega-3 fatty acids.