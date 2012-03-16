Fox News
Salsa Verde Salmon with Roasted Carrots
Salmon is a great source protein and omega-3 fatty acids.  

Ingredients

4 – 6 ounce salmon fillets, skin on
1 tablespoons olive oil + 1 tablespoon
Fresh ground pepper
Kosher salt
8 thin carrots, (the thickest should be no more than 1 ½ inches in diameter)

Salsa Verde Ingredients

1 ½ pounds tomatillos (about 8-10)
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 haas avocado
¼ to ⅓ cup cilantro, chopped
½ cup Spanish onion, chopped
½  lime, juiced
1-2 serrano chiles
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ cup chicken stock or water, if desired

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove husks from tomatillos and rinse well. 

Step 2

Boil tomatillos 5-8 minutes.

Step 3

In a blender puree all salsa ingredients including boiled tomatillos.

Step 4

Pour into a serving bowl and refrigerate.

Step 5

Peel carrots. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle salt and pepper. Toss and roast for 20-25 minutes

Step 6

While carrots are roasting, score skin side of  salmon with a sharp knife to speed up the cooking process. Lightly season both sides with salt and pepper.

Step 7

In a deep hot skillet, pour remaining tablespoon of olive oil and place salmon skin side down. Cook for 3 minutes, flip and cook for an additional 2 minutes or desired doneness.

Step 8

Pour salsa verde onto individual plates. Position salmon fillet skin side up and add carrots.

Salsa Tip

Makes about 4 cups and will last several days refrigerated. Use extra as a veggie dip or as salad dressing.

