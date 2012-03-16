Salsa Verde Salmon with Roasted Carrots

Ingredients

4 – 6 ounce salmon fillets, skin on

1 tablespoons olive oil + 1 tablespoon

Fresh ground pepper

Kosher salt

8 thin carrots, (the thickest should be no more than 1 ½ inches in diameter)

Salsa Verde Ingredients

1 ½ pounds tomatillos (about 8-10)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 haas avocado

¼ to ⅓ cup cilantro, chopped

½ cup Spanish onion, chopped

½ lime, juiced

1-2 serrano chiles

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup chicken stock or water, if desired