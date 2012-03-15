Fox News
Kung Pao Chicken Tacos
Healthy recipe, we’ve replaced chicken stock with white wine and opted for a low-sodium soy sauce.  

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless chicken breast, cut into chunks
¼ cup white wine
¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
¼ cup sesame oil
2 tablespoons cornstarch, dissolved in 2 tablespoons water
2 ounces hot chile paste
2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar
1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon brown sugar
8 green onions, chopped
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
6 ounce bag red cabbage
1 lime, juiced
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
¼ cup mango  nectar
10 – 6 inch whole wheat tortillas

Step 1

Combine wine, soy sauce, sesame oil and cornstarch/water mixture and mix together.

Step 2

Place chicken pieces in a deep dish or bowl and add half the marinade. Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for about 30 minutes.

Step 3

In a small bowl, mix lime juice, olive oil, mango nectar and salt and pepper. Pour over cabbage. Toss and refrigerate.

Step 4

Remove chicken from marinade and sauté in a large skillet until meat is cooked.

Step 5

Pour remaining sauce in a small saucepan. Add chili paste, vinegar, sugar, scallions and garlic. Heat sauce till warm, stirring continuously.

Step 6

Pour sauce over chicken and cook for a few more minutes until well-coated.

Step 7

Warm tortillas. Fill with chicken and top with cabbage for a crunchy experience.

