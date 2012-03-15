Kung Pao Chicken Tacos

Ingredients
2 pounds boneless chicken breast, cut into chunks
¼ cup white wine
¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
¼ cup sesame oil
2 tablespoons cornstarch, dissolved in 2 tablespoons water
2 ounces hot chile paste
2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar
1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon brown sugar
8 green onions, chopped
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
6 ounce bag red cabbage
1 lime, juiced
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
¼ cup mango nectar
10 – 6 inch whole wheat tortillas
Step 1
Combine wine, soy sauce, sesame oil and cornstarch/water mixture and mix together.
Step 2
Place chicken pieces in a deep dish or bowl and add half the marinade. Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for about 30 minutes.
Step 3
In a small bowl, mix lime juice, olive oil, mango nectar and salt and pepper. Pour over cabbage. Toss and refrigerate.
Step 4
Remove chicken from marinade and sauté in a large skillet until meat is cooked.
Step 5
Pour remaining sauce in a small saucepan. Add chili paste, vinegar, sugar, scallions and garlic. Heat sauce till warm, stirring continuously.
Step 6
Pour sauce over chicken and cook for a few more minutes until well-coated.
Step 7
Warm tortillas. Fill with chicken and top with cabbage for a crunchy experience.
Healthy recipe, we’ve replaced chicken stock with white wine and opted for a low-sodium soy sauce.