Sweet and Savory Slow Cooked Cuban Picadillo
Traditionally, it is served over white rice but you can replace with brown rice to bump up the health factor.

Cuban_Picadillo_1

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds ground beef (93% lean)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 Spanish onion, finely chopped
1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
¼ cup golden raisins
½ stuffed green olives, drained and chopped
1-2 tablespoons capers, drained and chopped
2 potatoes, diced about ¾ of an inch
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon oregano
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1-15 ounce can tomato sauce
2 cups dry red wine

(Elizabeth Carrion)

Cuban_Picadillo_2

Step 1

Chop all of your ingredients in advance.

(Elizabeth Carrion)

Cuban_Picadillo_3

Step 2

In a large skillet, brown the ground meat constantly breaking down until very small.

(Elizabeth Carrion)

Cuban_Picadillo_4

Step 3

Pour all ingredients into the slow-cooker.

(Elizabeth Carrion)

Cuban_Picadillo_5

Step 4

Mix until well combined. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours.

(Elizabeth Carrion)

Cuban_Picadillo_6

Step 5

Serve over white or brown rice.

(Elizabeth Carrion)

