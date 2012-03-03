Sweet and Savory Slow Cooked Cuban Picadillo

Traditionally, it is served over white rice but you can replace with brown rice to bump up the health factor.

Elizabeth Carrion

1 ½ pounds ground beef (93% lean)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 Spanish onion, finely chopped

1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

¼ cup golden raisins

½ stuffed green olives, drained and chopped

1-2 tablespoons capers, drained and chopped

2 potatoes, diced about ¾ of an inch

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon oregano

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1-15 ounce can tomato sauce

2 cups dry red wine

Step 1 Chop all of your ingredients in advance.

Step 2 In a large skillet, brown the ground meat constantly breaking down until very small.

Step 3 Pour all ingredients into the slow-cooker.

Step 4 Mix until well combined. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours.