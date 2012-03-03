Sweet and Savory Slow Cooked Cuban Picadillo

Ingredients
1 ½ pounds ground beef (93% lean)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 Spanish onion, finely chopped
1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
¼ cup golden raisins
½ stuffed green olives, drained and chopped
1-2 tablespoons capers, drained and chopped
2 potatoes, diced about ¾ of an inch
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon oregano
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1-15 ounce can tomato sauce
2 cups dry red wine
Step 1
Chop all of your ingredients in advance.
Step 2
In a large skillet, brown the ground meat constantly breaking down until very small.
Step 3
Pour all ingredients into the slow-cooker.
Step 4
Mix until well combined. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours.
Step 5
Serve over white or brown rice.
Traditionally, it is served over white rice but you can replace with brown rice to bump up the health factor.