Get Fit with Marta Montenegro

Upright-row: This is a great exercise to bulk up and to stress the lateral part of the shoulder muscles. The exercise above will also make the anterior part of the shoulder worked. Since men usually tackle more this zone than the lateral head of the deltoid muscle (shoulders), this exercise will give you a round shoulder. Make sure that you lift the bar until the elbows are parallel to the shoulders. Going beyond this point will increase the pressure in the rotator cuff. Do 3 sets of 8-10 reps.