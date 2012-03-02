Get Fit with Marta Montenegro

Push-Press: In a standing position, feet shoulder width apart, knee slightly flex, hold the bar with a pronated grip at shoulder level. Bend the hips slightly and rapidly lift up your arms in one fluid movement. Keep your abdominals tight at all times. Do 3 sets of 8-10 reps.
Squat to arms extension with the pulley or tubing: Grab the handles of the pulley machine in a squat position. Rapidly extend the legs and the arms like in a “V” direction. You should be able to feel the contraction in the back, squeeze the scapula together for one second or so when the arms are extended. Do the exercise in one powerful move. Do 3 sets of 12-15 reps.
Deadlift: Place the legs a little bit inside shoulder width apart. Hold the bar with a pronated or alternated grip. Sit back; keep your chest up and abdominals tight. Pushing through your heels stand straight up. Extend and contract the gluteus. Do 2 sets of 8-10 reps.
Barbell pull-over: While most exercises for the pectoralis restrict the work to the horizontal shoulder adduction – chest press, flies, etc – this one emphasizes a shoulder extension which tackles the pectoralis muscles, the serratus anterior (an important muscle that aesthetically makes your pecs and back look wider), lats and other important back muscles. Do 3 sets of 8-10 reps.
Upright-row: This is a great exercise to bulk up and to stress the lateral part of the shoulder muscles. The exercise above will also make the anterior part of the shoulder worked. Since men usually tackle more this zone than the lateral head of the deltoid muscle (shoulders), this exercise will give you a round shoulder. Make sure that you lift the bar until the elbows are parallel to the shoulders. Going beyond this point will increase the pressure in the rotator cuff. Do 3 sets of 8-10 reps.
Squat: Placing your feet wider than shoulder-width apart engages more the hips and hamstrings along with some activation the quadriceps. Do 2-3 sets of 8-10 reps.
Squat jump to box: Follow immediately the squats with this plyometric move to activate the fast twitch fibers of the legs. This will stimulate hypertrophy of the muscles. Do 2 -3 sets of 10 reps. Land softly.
Targeting problem areas, here is what works.