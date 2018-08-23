Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick battling autoimmune disease

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Travis Frederick announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome and his return to the gridiron is uncertain.

Frederick, 27, said he received two treatments for the rare neurological disorder, which causes the body to attack nerves around the brain and spinal cord. The treatments will continue over the next couple of days.

“I am very optimistic about my condition and the immediate future, as I have been told that the illness was detected at a fairly early stage,” he said. “My doctors have told me that it is not possible to determine a timetable for a return to the field right now, but I am hopeful that I will be able to play as soon as possible.”

STATES WITH MOST SERIOUS CASES OF WEST NILE VIRUS THIS YEAR

Most people recover from the autoimmune disease, but some continue to have some degree of weakness, according to the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Frederick saw a specialist in California during the team’s training camp because he thought he was experiencing something similar to stingers in his neck and shoulders. He told reporters when he returned to camp he was OK and was one the sideline in Dallas’ preseason game Saturday.

The former Wisconsin standout has played in all 80 games since he was drafted by Dallas in 2013. He was named to the NFL First Team All-Pro in 2016 and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.