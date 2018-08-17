Nurse claims hospital sided with patient who complained about her race

A Michigan nurse claims the hospital she works in granted her patient’s wish to have her removed from her care because she is black.

Teoka Williams, who has worked at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn for 10 years, claims she overheard her patient say she didn’t want a “black b----“ caring for her, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Williams clams she reported the October 2017 incident to her manager, and was then banned from entering the patient’s room, where a second patient was also placed.

The lawsuit contends that the hospital violated Williams’ federal rights, and left her humiliated, embarrassed and in distress. It states that there were several times during the rest of Williams' shift where the patients needed care, but that she was unable to enter the room due to her race.

DOCTOR WRONGLY REMOVED KIDNEY DURING BOTCHED PROCEDURE, LAWSUIT CLAIMS

In response to the lawsuit, Beaumont Health said that while it couldn’t comment on the specifics of the case, it strives to provide “a safe environment that is free from discrimination for both our patients and staff, and delivering care with compassion, dignity and respect.”