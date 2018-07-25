Doctors could have saved pregnant mom who died from sepsis, coroner rules

A pregnant mother-of-two who died from sepsis could have been saved if serious errors were not made by doctors, an inquest heard.

Reeta Saidha, 38 was just 15 weeks pregnant when she was admitted into the hospital after her water broke on December 19, 2017.

The inquest in Colchester, Essex, heard how doctors should have given her the opportunity to terminate but instead told her to wait up to 48 hours for the baby to pass naturally.

A coroner concluded on July 23 that Saidha and her husband Booshan, 41 should have been given the opportunity to terminate the pregnancy but was not due to “ineffective communication and lack of senior review."

“As a result of the ineffective communication, care was not escalated to senior or multi-disciplinary clinicians in accordance with the trust’s own guidelines," Caroline Beasley-Murray, senior coroner for Essex, said. "There was insufficient monitoring of her condition, resulting in a delay in controlling the intra-uterine source of infection, leading to severe sepsis, multi-organ failure and disseminated intravascular coagulation the following day.”

The inquest was told how on December 19 she was admitted and told her baby was unlikely to survive.

She was told to wait 24 to 48 hours for her body to expel the fetus naturally.

After two days with no progress, Saidha, from Grays, Essex, became seriously ill and was diagnosed with sepsis on December 21.

When Saidha was first admitted she was "of good health," but her condition worsened when the sepsis developed.

The hospital then failed to follow guidelines and her condition worsened.

Poor communication between nurses and clinical staff was later blamed for the “insufficient monitoring” of Saidha's deteriorating condition.

Handovers failed to make her status clear and “lacked robustness” according to the coroner who said there was “a missed window of opportunity to remove the cause of infection medically or surgically."

The baby was removed in surgery 18 hours after her sepsis diagnosis, by which point it was too late to save Saidha and she died on December 23 after going into septic shock.

Sepsis is an infection that can spread rapidly where harmful bacteria and their toxins enter through a wound.

If it is not treated it has been known to be life threatening.

Basildon and Thurrock Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust told the family they will send him an apology following the failings.

“I remain unconvinced that the trust has learnt from the situation and I do fear for patients in the future who are unfortunate enough to be at risk of sepsis," Bhooshan Saidha said. “The loss of Reeta is so severe and significant. It’s difficult to come to terms with the fact that she could have been saved.”

The hospital is set to be sued by the family for the errors following Reeta's death.