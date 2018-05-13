Salmonella outbreak linked to massive egg recall sickens nearly three dozen people

A Salmonella outbreak linked to a massive egg recall expanded last week when 12 more people reported contracting the foodborne illness after eating the popular breakfast food item.

A total of 35 people from nine states were sickened with salmonella after eating eggs that were traced back to the mid-April recall. The Food and Drug Administration previously announced more than 207 million eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms in Seymour, Ind., were being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. Initially, 22 people were sickened.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday those infected with salmonella had reported feeling ill between November 16, 2017 and April 14. Most of the cases, including 11 people hospitalized, were reported in New York and Virginia. People in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Colorado were also affected.

At least 16 people who were ill said they ate egg dishes from different restaurants. Another 22 people said they ate shelled eggs before contracting salmonella, the CDC reported.

Officials said more illnesses could be reported from people who ate the bad eggs after March 23.

Rose Acre Farms announced the voluntary recall of 206,749,248 eggs that were sold under several brands and distributed to retail stories and restaurants. Days later, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. issued its own recall for 23,400 dozen eggs that it bought from the farm.

FDA officials inspected Hyde County farm, a facility in North Carolina that produces 2.3 million eggs a day, after initial reports of illnesses. The possibly tainted eggs were distributed from the farm between Jan. 11 and April 12.

People with salmonella may develop symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. At times, infections could be fatal, especially in young children or elderly people. The bacteria can also cause arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis on rare occasions.

Salmonella can contaminate the breakfast food product when infected chickens transfer the foodborne bacteria to the eggs before the shells are formed, the Centers for Disease Control reported. The bacteria can also pass through chicken feces getting on the eggs.

There is aditional information on the recall on the FDA website and the CDC website.