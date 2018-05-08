Mom diagnosed with breast cancer week after daughter finishes treatment

A young woman has been left devastated to discover her mom has breast cancer just one week after she successfully completed treatment for the same disease.

Amberley Kent, 24, experienced an "awful" past year after undergoing chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy to treat her cancer.

But after completing her treatment, she said she "was quickly brought back to square one" after finding out her mom had been hit with the disease.

Kent was diagnosed June last year with invasive ductal breast cancer.

After receiving intense treatment, she was told on March 1 that there was no sign of the disease, but her mom, Cathy Kent, was diagnosed the following week.

The 52-year-old mom-of-three found she had invasive lobular carcinoma, which is a type of breast cancer that begins in the milk-producing glands.

"It was horrible, because just as we were celebrating my tests results we were quickly brought back to square one again," Kent said. "When my mum got her tests results it was the worst news to hear. Our happiness was short lived. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy, let alone my mum."

"And I think it is even worse for her because she has seen everything first hand with me, she knows what she is about to go through," she said. "It just brings you back down to earth because I know the awful journey she is about to experience."

Kent said that doctors told them that this situation is rare to have happened to both of them considering there is no evidence that their cancers are hereditary.

She describe it as the "unluck" of the draw as it "is something we all just have to go through."

Kent, who works in marketing, said she didn't have any major warning signs to make her think she had breast cancer.

She said she was constantly ill with cold and flu symptoms but never thought anything of it.

But when she was taking a shower she found a lump in her breast. She thought it was just tissue but asked her boyfriend of six months at the time to get a second opinion.

"He said I should just go and get a check up anyway," Kent said. "It was hard back then because we were only together for a short amount of time and at that point and I didn't want to seem like I had a default."

But Kent said her boyfriend, Dan, was her rock and saw her through the worst of times.

It was hard because I was not expecting anything," she said. "And the doctors kept saying to me it is extremely unlikely because of my age. So it was a real shock to the system because I had kind of convinced myself that it was nothing."

Kent said she eventually had to stop working as she experienced every side effect that is listed for her treatment including - sore mouth, aching body and fatigue.

"You never know how bad it is going to be until it hits you," she said. "I really did try and keep going but some days I couldn't move. I didn't want to stop working or anything, I just wanted to keep going but until you go through, you have no idea what it is going to feel like and how it will bring you down."

Cathy, who looked after her daughter throughout the whole treatment, is now currently on her second round of chemotherapy.

"She’s finding it quite tough - the smallest things make you tired," Kent said. "She finds it hard because even when she just wants to make herself a cup of tea she can find it hard to get off the sofa. I’m trying to help mum through it, but it’s just brutal."

“It is horrible to witness, when I was with her getting the results I just knew it was bad as soon as she walked in from getting her results," she said. "I just saw the look on her face and just knew."

Kent said the past year has been a roller coaster of emotions with a trail of bad luck following them.

"But we are a positive family, it is stressful but we can get through it," she said.

Each year more than 2 million women have breast cancer screening in the U.K.

The NHS Breast Screening Programme invites all women between 50 and 70, who are registered with a GP, for screening every three years.

Women should receive letters from their GPs telling them to attend an X-ray test called a mammogram, in a programme run by Public Health England.

According to Cancer Research U.K. around 360,000 people have been affected by cancer in the U.K. with around a 50 percent survival rate.

They also said around 38 percent of cases could have been prevented.

Kent has decided to start raising money for research charity Breast Cancer Now.

She has decided to hold a charity ball on Saturday, June 16 in Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Road, Peterborough.

“I want to raise as much money as possible to help women out there," Kent said. “We will find a cause.”