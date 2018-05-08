'Deodorant Challenge' leaves teen with second-degree burns

A15-year-old girl was left with horrific burns after deodorant was sprayed on her in the latest school craze.

Jamie Prescott, 42, said her daughter Ellie may need a skin graft after taking part in "The Deodorant Challenge" with her South Gloucestershire classmates.

The game involves spraying deodorant onto a person's bare skin for as long as possible, and has left Ellie with an injury so bad they are still weeping three weeks on.

Ellie described her injuries as "really painful" and said yellow liquid leaks out of the wound.

"It's a hole in my arm and there's all this yellow stuff coming out," she said. "My friend did it a year ago and has a scar but said it wasn't as painful as mine. When I show people my injury they lift up their sleeves and show that they've all had it done too."

NEBRASKA WOMAN'S RUNNY NOSE FROM 'ALLERGIES' TURNS OUT TO BE BRAIN FLUID LEAK

Prescott posted photos of the burns on Facebook to warn other parents of the "horrendous" craze.

It has been shared more than 2,500 times she being posted on May 4.

"For any parents who have children, please, please sit them down and show them these pictures," Prescott posted. "These are the damaging results of something known as 'The Deodorant Challenge' which is currently doing the rounds."

"It literally involves spraying deodorant on to someone else for as long as possible. It's that simple, and results in severe secondary burns," she said. "The pictures below are that of my year ten daughter's arm THREE WEEKS ON which may still as yet require a skin graft."

"Ellie's injuries are horrendous and if we can stop others doing it that will be great," the mother-of-three posted. "As you can see from the yellow padding, it is still weeping excessively. Ellie met friends at the local park and they asked her to do the challenge - which she hadn't heard of."

"Other children have asked what's wrong with her arm but they have also had it done and show their scars," she said.

Ellie has recently moved schools, from Chipping Sodbury School to Bristol Technology and Engineering Academy - but she claims the game is prevalent at both.

"Even if we can prevent just one more child from going through this, it will be worth it," Prescott said. "I absolutely hate being in the limelight and writing public posts and having attention, but in this particular instance this challenge really needs to be made as public as possible. It's just horrendous and needs stopping."